





Is The Flash new tonight on The CW? Within this article, we have an answer to that … but also a chance to look towards multiple episodes of the comic-book series moving forward. There is a LOT to look forward to, and a lot of it is probably going to prove to be fun.

Before we go any further here, though, let’s get the bad news out of the way: The show is on what we like to call a Super Tuesday break. Because of what is going on within the political world at the moment, the folks at the network are being super-cautious. They don’t want to lose any viewers, and this also does give them more new episodes to air later on in the month. That of course includes next week’s new installment, which is going to feature the return of one Wally West. The promo below shows him arriving with a warning to Barry about the state of the Speed Force — what’s different about it? There could be some answers wedged within here.

“Death of the Speed Force” is the title for this particular episode, and if you do want more scoop, the official synopsis can be seen below:

WALLY WEST SPEEDS BACK INTO CENTRAL CITY – Kid Flash (guest star Keiynan Lonsdale) returns to Central City with a Zen attitude and new tricks up his sleeve. While thrilled to see his family again, Wally confides to Barry (Grant Gustin) that he returned because he thinks there is something wrong with the speed force. Meanwhile, Cisco (Carlos Valdes) returns from his fact-finding mission across Earth-Prime. Brent Crowell directed the episode written by Sam Chalsen & Emily Palizzi Gilbert (#614). Original airdate 3/10/2020.

Meanwhile, for those of you who want more news beyond this, remember that episode 15, entitled “The Exorcism of Nash Wells,” is airing the week after. You can look below for some more news about that…

A DANGEROUS NEW META HITS CENTRAL CITY – The Flash (Grant Gustin) takes on a dangerous new meta named Sunshine (guest star Natalie Sharp). Cisco (Carlos Valdes) sets out to help Nash (Tom Cavanagh). Eric Dean Seaton directed the episode written by Lauren Barnett & Sterling Gates (#615). Original airdate 3/17/2020.

