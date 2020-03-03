





Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? If you do find yourself wanting an answer to that question, we come bearing the goods within!

Because of tonight being Super Tuesday, we may as well get some of the rather-unfortunate news out of the way now: There is no new installment of the show coming to CBS. This is the final week of a pre-planned hiatus, as next week we’re going to have a run of two episodes kicking off! It could be more, but this is what we know at the moment. These episodes will feature big cases, but then also some personal stuff that will be both reflective and forward-thinking — it’s more the latter than the former when it comes to Jack Sloane, who has a big arc in the second of these two installments.

Curious in getting some of these aforementioned details now? Then we suggest that you view the two synopses that CarterMatt has below now.

Season 17 episode 17, “In a Nutshell” (March 10) – “In a Nutshell” – As the NCIS team investigates the death of a Navy officer murdered the same way as his parents a decade ago, they stumble across a storage container filled with dollhouses that display recreations of murder scenes. Also, the team agrees to clean out their living spaces, but some have a harder time saying goodbye to their possessions than others, on NCIS, Tuesday, March 10 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Season 17 episode 18, “Schooled” (March 17) – “Schooled” – The team searches for answers when the body of a well-regarded Navy technician in the Reserves is found floating in a lake where a popular community event is being held. Also, Sloane is caught off-guard when her daughter, Faith (Kate Hamilton), makes an unexpected request, on NCIS, Tuesday, March 17 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Beyond these installments, remember that the 400th episode is coming! That’s going to be as good of a chance to reflect as any story that we’re going to see over the coming months. Stay tuned for more details…

