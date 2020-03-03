Chicago Med season 5 episode 17 spoilers: First 100th episode details!







Chicago Med season 5 episode 17 is set to serve as the landmark 100th episode of the series — and with that, you have to imagine that there’s going to be some exciting stuff that happens. This is an installment entitled “Ghosts of the Past,” and we would imagine that through this hour, one of the primary story-pushes is going to be seeing how so many of these different characters react to what they’ve been through already. There could be some former patients who return to the hospital, and beyond just that, there could also be some reminders of some of what other characters have gone through already.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Chicago Med season 5 episode 17 synopsis with some more insight on what lies ahead:

03/18/2020 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Marking the series milestone 100th episode, Dr. Manning and Dr. Charles assist in a complicated case helping a 4-year old who they quickly learn is no stranger to the ED. Dr. Marcel and Dr. Choi tend to a police officer with a mysterious gunshot wound to the abdomen. Relationships are put to the test as secrets are revealed.

One of the real struggled of a 100th episode is often coming up with the right way to balance things out — a show like Chicago Med often has a very specific tone, and we understand the need to do that again here. Yet, at the same time we’d also try to make things a little bit more happy and celebratory given the milestone nature of what we’re dealing with here. We think that it’s best to deliver an episode here that is hopeful in style and tone, and also one that provides us with a significant reason to smile at the very end of it.

Given that Chicago Med was recently renewed for an enormous three more seasons, let’s hope that there are some chances to celebrate more milestones in the future.

