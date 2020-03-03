Are Bradley Walsh, Tosin Cole leaving Doctor Who after next special?







Are Bradley Walsh and Tosin Cole leaving Doctor Who, and their characters of Graham and Ryan, behind for good? It’s definitely something worth some conversation at the moment, especially when you think for a moment or two about the reporting that is out there.

Take, for example, a piece over at the Radio Times that notes that the two actors could be departing following the upcoming “Revolution of the Daleks” episode that could air either on Christmas or New Year’s Day. Two seasons is a long time for any Companion actor, so it wouldn’t be a shock if this meant a chance for each of them to take their last bow. We’ve reported already that Cole does have another gig elsewhere, so this could be a chance for him to move forward. (However, the Radio Times also notes that both Walsh and Cole could come back for sporadic appearances moving forward, and that this goodbye doesn’t have to be a permanent one.)

For some more video discussion about the Doctor Who finale, be sure to watch some of the latest at the bottom of this article! Once you do that, remember to also subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our show playlist.

As for what all of this means for Mandip Gill and her one character of Yaz, there is no evidence that she will be leaving moving forward. We wonder if this means that Yaz would be the sole Companion for season 13 (there are a significant number of The Doctor / Yaz fans out there), or if there would be a new Companion or two joining them. For us personally, we’d like to see the number of Companions thinned out a little bit — largely due to the fact that it’s a jam-packed field and there is only so much screen time anyone is going to get in the current configuration. It’s really hard to get to know anyone in this current context.

Season 13 of Doctor Who will not be premiering until 2021, so there is plenty of time to speculate as to what the future will hold. We’re still many months out from production on that season even starting.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news right now when it comes to Doctor Who

Would you miss Tosin Cole or Bradley Walsh on Doctor Who?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember here to stick around in the event you want some other information when it comes to the series. (Photo: BBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







