The Good Doctor season 3 episode 18 promo: Tackling ‘Heartbreak’







The Good Doctor season 3 episode 18 carries with it the title of “Heartbreak,” and we don’t have to do much in order to tell you that this is going to be a very difficult hour for Shaun Murphy.

Shaun loves Lea. There’s no real way around that. The big problem that he’s facing here is that she doesn’t love him back. On last night’s episode, he tried to do what he could to show her that he was different and could be different for her. The problem is that can’t last. Partners can make one another better, but there’s nothing wrong with Shaun being autistic. It makes him who he is. The problem is that this doesn’t change how hurt he is feeling now and how much he’s struggling with whatever the future is going to hold.

The promo below does give you a good sense of how much trouble he’s facing in the midst of so many emotions. There are a lot of people who are there for Shaun, whether it be Claire or Dr. Glassman, who tells him that every young person of Shaun’s age has experienced what he has. He doesn’t want to do anything, and it seems at one point like he’s ready to ditch work, as well. That’s when Dr. Melendez confronts him about it and notes that if he skips out on the job, then there’s a good chance there could be SERIOUS professional consequences that go along with it.

Truth is, Lea has been fairly consistent with Shaun for both the past couple of seasons — that doesn’t take away from some of how Shaun got these feelings in the first place (remember the kiss back in season 1), but there hasn’t been enough evidence that she wants something more with him. Could that change down the road? Possibly, but Shaun shouldn’t just wait around for something that may or may not happen. He needs to figure out more of what is right for his own future.

