The Good Doctor season 3 episode 18 spoilers: Prepare for ‘Heartbreak’







Curious to learn what’s coming on The Good Doctor season 3 episode 18? Then prepare for emotion … a LOT of emotion. This is an installment called “Heartbreak,” and there are probably some big reasons for that. As we get closer and closer to the end of this season, things are going to take a lot of different big twists and turns. There are some big personal decisions that Shaun Murphy has to make … but then you also have to remember that there’s still a job that these characters have to do.

Below, CarterMatt has the full The Good Doctor season 3 episode 18 synopsis with some more information on what lies ahead:

Dr. Claire Browne and Dr. Shaun Murphy treat a patient with a rare form of dwarfism. Meanwhile, Dr. Morgan Reznick, Dr. Audrey Lim and Dr. Alex Park treat a young man who had both arms torn off in a previous farming accident; and Shaun reacts to an emotional situation.

One of the first things that we’re hoping to see Claire and Shaun in their medical case here is that they’re still able to focus on what matters most here: The patient in need amidst the swirling problems elsewhere. That’s not the easiest thing in the world to pull off for anyone in real life, and we know that The Good Doctor does its best to be a reflection of that.

If there is something positive to note about this episode (in the midst of a lot of story-based sadness), it’s this — there are still three more episodes to come. There are twenty episodes this season, which does make The Good Doctor a little bit different this time around. Originally, the idea was for the show to only have 18 episodes a season following Freddie Highmore’s time on Bates Motel. Things must have changed over time.

