Chicago Fire season 8 episode 17 spoilers: A Casey, Gallo crisis







Chicago Fire season 8 episode 17 is entitled “Protect a Child,” and you have to imagine that conflict will be at the center of just about everything here. How can it not be? This is a show that has a tendency to feature conflict both in the field and then also at home, but a part of this episode we’re interested in is seeing what happens for Casey and Gallo. In a way, the two are very different — they’re in different stages of their lives, and definitely have different positions within Firehouse 51.

Yet, at the same time, there’s obviously a lot of commonality here. These two are both firefighters who probably want a lot of the same thing. Also, Casey has often been where Gallo is.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Chicago Fire season 8 episode 17 synopsis with some more news on what’s ahead:

03/18/2020 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Things get personal for Casey and Gallo in the aftermath of a suburban house fire involving a mother and her young son. Herrmann campaigns for more respect. Kidd has an idea for giving back to her community.

One thing we don’t know entering this episode at the moment is whether or not Casey and Gallo are facing a personal conflict, or a crisis that the two of them can just relate to. In the end, we have to hope that these two characters are going to have a chance to learn something from all of this and bond closer.

As for what else is going on in this episode, we can almost sense Herrmann fighting for more respect within the firehouse now. We can feel it in just about every single one of our veins — he’s had his promotion for a little while now, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that people are looking towards him as the leader he wants to be. Aren’t these situations a little bit more complicated than that?

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Chicago Fire right now, including more details on what’s next

What do you want to see when it comes to Chicago Fire season 8 episode 17?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







