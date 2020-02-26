Chicago Fire season 8 episode 16 spoilers: Brett gets big news







Next week on Chicago Fire season 8 episode 16, we’re going to be getting to the other side of the big crossover event! With that being said, though, a storyline that takes place during it will still be important. We’re talking here mostly about what is going on with Brett and her birth mother, as it’s going to prove itself to be a deeply emotional part of her story. She’s going to learn something from her in this episode that could change a great deal about her.

Is it something that could cause her to leave the Windy City? We have a hard time imagining that, mostly because there is really no need for the show to go down the same exact road that they’ve been on with this character already. Yet, maybe this is the sort of thing that causes her to lean more on those close to her in Firehouse 51. It could be emotional, and we hope it’s a chance to progress her story forward in some interesting ways.

Want a few more details now? Then be sure to check out the full Chicago Fire season 8 episode 16 synopsis that CarterMatt has below:

03/04/2020 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Boden is on edge after starting a new fad diet. Casey and Severide disagree on a call. Brett’s birth mother shares life-altering news. A familiar face has a proposition for Herrmann. TV-14

We suppose that a lot of the comedy within this episode is going to come from Boden — after all, who hasn’t been grumpy here and there after starting a new diet? It should prove interesting to see how he deals with that … and also a rescue or two, given that we’re probably going to have some more action within this episode. This is one of the shorter synopses that we’ve seen for Chicago Fire as of late, which suggests that NBC may be shielding some details for when the story airs.

