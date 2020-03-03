





For the second straight week, we come bearing bad news — there is no new episode of All Rise airing on CBS. What gives with that? It’s a part of the necessary hiatus that happens at this point in the year for a number of different shows. We’ve seen this transpire time and time again over the years, but the good news is that you’ll see the legal drama on the air before too much longer. How long? Just think in terms of Monday, March 9. There is an installment airing at that point entitled “I Love You, You’re Perfect, I Think,” and it’s one that could force Lola into a super-tough position when it comes to Judge Renner and what Lola wants to do about it. Does she ruin the career of the person who showed her the ropes? How concerned should she be?

There are some personal stories for some other characters here, as well, but note that a lot of this episode to us will be about the intersection of personal and professional. How can Lola handle an ethical problem involving someone she cares about? We’re not altogether sure there will be a conclusion at the end of this installment.

Below, CarterMatt has the full All Rise episode 17 synopsis below with some more information on what lies ahead:

“I Love You, You’re Perfect, I Think” – When Lola learns Judge Benner’s whistleblower secret as part of her background research for her Attorney General campaign, she faces an excruciating dilemma. Lola has an obligation to expose the ethical breach, but knows that doing so could end her mentor’s career. Also, Emily is avoiding the implications of Luke’s “I love you” as she represents a client with mental health issues, on ALL RISE, Monday, March 9 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

For all of those curious, know this — we will have a chance to see an All Rise episode 18 airing on March 16. We won’t have to wait too long to check that out!

