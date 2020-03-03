Is Prodigal Son new tonight on Fox? New episode 16 spoilers







If you haven’t heard the bad news just yet, let’s go ahead and get it out of the way now — there is no new episode of Prodigal Son tonight on Fox. We’re seeing it instead continue a break that is currently scheduled to last until we get around to Monday, March 16.

Is there a lot to be uncovered at that point? Sure, mostly in terms of Martin maybe doing what he can to orchestrate a rather-shady deal. That’s something that you can see a little bit more of in the full promo here — there’s a lot of dark stuff coming, especially since Malcolm is going to find himself put into a challenging, near-impossible position. We can’t even pretend to imagine what it’s like being in the spot that he’s in, but this is going to be a huge part of the upcoming story.

Luckily, we do at least have a few more details on the episode now beyond just what’s in the promo. The title for the upcoming installment is “The Job,” and you can see the official synopsis below:

When a motorcycle gang robbery turns into a murder, Malcolm and team are called to the scene to investigate. While he’s working on a profile, he runs into an old friend from boarding school, licensed insurance investigator Vijay (guest star Dhruv Singh). Together they work to uncover the identity of the murderer and his accomplices who stole millions in watches. Meanwhile, Martin blackmails Jessica, exchanging his silence about who stabbed him for more quality time with his son in the all-new “The Job” episode of PRODIGAL SON airing Monday, March 16 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (PR-116) (TV-14 D, L, V)

Obviously, there’s a lot that is going to be happening within this episode, and while Martin’s antics are a big part of it, they’re also not the only part. Be prepared to see a lot of alternations between what’s going on with Malcolm and the team, and then when it comes to Malcolm’s personal life, as well.

