





Is Prodigal Son new tonight over at Fox? Within this article, we’re going to answer that question … but then a whole lot more.

Let’s go ahead here and get some of the bad news out of the way — we don’t want to make you wait for too long here! There’s no new episode tonight, with the simplest reason for that being that Fox wants to air some of its episodes in batches … while also ensuring that it can stay on the air until later in the spring. This is going to be one of the larger hiatuses that we’ve seen on the series since its premiere.

If you didn’t see the promo for episode 16 last week, go ahead and know that the Michael Sheen – Tom Payne series is going to be returning on Monday, March 16 with new episodes. When the show does come back, things are going to be particularly hairy. What happened with Malcolm and Martin is going to be center stage, especially as there are some arrangements and questions over what happens to Martin from here. What is told to the police and, beyond just that, is Malcolm going to have to strike a deal with his murderous father? What sort of deal could that be?

One of the questions that we’ve been led to wonder for most of the season is whether or not Martin will remain in his position for the entirety of the show. If he’s locked away, in an asylum or otherwise, what does that mean for the show beyond this season? Are you going to run out of new things for Michael Sheen to do? We’ll be wondering about all of this from now until we see something different, but for now, kudos to the writers for making everything with this show so dark and intense.

Hopefully, there will be some more details released on Prodigal Son when we get a little bit closer to its air date — at the very least, within a week or two.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Prodigal Son right away!

What do you want to see on Prodigal Son episode 16?

Are you bummed that the show isn’t on the air tonight? Share all of your thoughts below and stick around — more news on some of your favorite shows is coming. (Photo: Fox.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







