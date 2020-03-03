Almost Family canceled officially at Fox; no season 2 coming







While we don’t think the following news is going to shock anyone out there, the nail is officially now in the coffin of Almost Family. It has now been canceled at Fox, and it does not appear as though a season 2 is coming in the near future.

Deadline reported the news on Monday, and it comes following a series of low-rated outings and then, eventually, a burn-off of the remaining episodes that happened near the end of last month. The Brittany Snow series did start things off with fairly high hopes, at least in that it aired following new episodes of ratings success story The Masked Singer. However, it struggled mightily to actually capture anywhere near the same numbers and because of that, it was moved away from the lead-in to wrap up a part of its season in January and February.

So what does this move show us? A part of it may just be viewers not responding to this particular premise, about a number of young people who all realized that they were the descendent of the same sperm donor from many years beforehand. It may also show that in general, scripted programming may have a hard time following an unscripted show like The Masked Singer, which has a very specific viewership and may want some very specific things. Lego Masters premiered for the first time this year and, at least so far, has proven itself to be a far more successful show. When you add to this the fact that it also likely costs a lot less, be prepared for Fox to bank increasingly on unscripted programming over the next several weeks.

By and large, expect most other networks to save some of their cancellation news until May.

