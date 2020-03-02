Doctor Who season 12 finale ratings rise alongside big twist







We know that the Doctor Who season 12 finale is one the raised eyebrows aplenty, and there are ALL sorts of reasons for that. Think in terms of the dramatic Timeless Child twist that could alter a ton of preconceived notions that are out there about this show and what it is!

Well, we’ve also now seen some of the first ratings for this big episode, and at least in the UK, there is a marginal amount of success to it. Yesterday’s episode “The Timeless Children” ended up (per Doctor Who TV) drawing 3.78 million live viewers, a small increase from the week before. While it will take some time before some consolidated viewing figures come in, we do think that this is at least the first welcome sign for the show moving forward after a lot of negative headlines about ratings declines.

Want to get some more thoughts right now when it comes to the Doctor Who finale in video form? Then watch what we’ve got at the bottom of this particular article! Meanwhile, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also check out our full Doctor Who playlist.

One of the chief questions that has been out there as of late is whether or not the show needs to be “paused” — or go on a super-long break for the first time since it came back with Christopher Eccleston as the lead. Yet, the BBC has already announced that they have no plans to halt the show — we’re hoping that there are some stories that are out there to keep the show around for some time. Typically, the network does tend to garner bigger numbers around events, and there could still be some opportunities for that.

In the end, time will tell just how the show takes on the huge Timeless Child twist … and what it means for the show’s history.

Related News – Check out some more news when it comes to the upcoming Doctor Who Dalek-focused special

Did you enjoy the Doctor Who season 12 finale, or are you still befuddled by it?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Also, remember to stick around for some more news on the show. (Photo: BBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







