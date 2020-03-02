Doctor Who confirms ‘Revolution of the Daleks’ special







While you’re not going to see Doctor Who season 13 on the air until more than likely mid-to-late 2021, you’re not going to have to wait to see another special! That’s going to be on the air as early as Christmas, or as late as New Year’s Day 2021.

No matter when it is, we can at least tell you think with confidence — some familiar faces are going to be turning up! This is a special entitled “Revolution of the Daleks,” which means that it will be the first chance to see these monsters prominently in two years. Remember that Daleks were not really present at all in season 12, so we had a chance to catch a breather before diving back into some of these characters again.

Of course, one of the different things we’re going to be hoping for within this special is clarity on a number of different subjects. Take, for example, where the Doctor is now that the Judoon have taken her … and what it’s going to take in order to ensure that she is rescued. Also, there are going to be some other challenges that come her way, including us getting a good chance to see if all of the Companions find their way back, as well. There is some uncertainty as to whether or not the series is going to keep the three-companion structure we’ve seen the past two seasons. That has, after all, turned Doctor Who into a rather different machine than what we’ve seen as of late.

