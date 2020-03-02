Grey’s Anatomy season 16 episode 18: Meredith gets overwhelmed







We’ll admit that, at the moment, it’s hard to really focus on anything when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy season 16 beyond Alex’s departure. That is happening on Thursday night in a powerful story that could bring tears to MANY eyes.

But what is happening beyond that? How will some characters move forward? This article is about the upcoming 18th episode of the season entitled “Give a Little Bit,” and within this you’ll see that some of these doctors are going to try their new best to embrace whatever is next. For some more news all about that, be sure to check out the attached synopsis (via SpoilerTV):

Meredith heads up a pro bono surgery day, but the overwhelming patient response causes her to struggle to keep things in order. DeLuca treats a teenage patient whom he suspects is in danger and desperately tries to get Bailey to support his theory.

While we’re sure that Meredith will still be mentioned plenty within this world, at the same time there’s a clear “life goes on” sort of factor to this story. There’s only so long that some of these characters have to really digest a lot of what is happening around them here. There are more patients that are worth saving and they don’t care about Alex at all.

For Meredith, we do wonder if her pro bono day is brought on in part because of the community service work she did at the start of the season. We hardly think that she was blind to the plight of the poor and those who need help before that (this is how her insurance-fraud scandal began in the first place), but that may have inspired her more to want to give back. Yet, that’s going to be easier said than done when she is surrounded by people who need her.

What do you most want to see in Grey’s Anatomy season 16 episode 18 … or later this season?

