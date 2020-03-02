





Is Supergirl new tonight on The CW? Do you find yourself excited to dive into the story more at the moment? Within this article, we’re gonna dive into the immediate future of the superhero show.

Alas, one of the things that we have to announce/confirm here is simply that there is no new episode tonight. It’s not a LONG hiatus (the show is coming back on March 8), but it is a hiatus nonetheless. When the show comes back, it’s going to be doing so with some powerful storytelling and plenty of danger. Also, Lena Luthor is going to forced to take on some big questions as to who she really wants to be. She’s embraced potential darkness perhaps more this season than ever before, and there could be some big consequences to some of what she chooses.

So while you wait for next week, why not go ahead and share some details for what’s ahead? All you gotta do is look below…

Season 5 episode 14, “The Bodyguard” (March 8) – LENA MOVES FORWARD WITH NON NOCERE – Lex (guest star Jon Cryer) tasks Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) with protecting Andrea (Julie Gonzalo) from an anti-tech extremist, but his nefarious purpose goes beyond merely keeping Andrea alive. Meanwhile, Lena (Katie McGrath) moves forward with Non Nocere, with Lex’s help. Gregory Smith directed the episode with story by Lindsay Sturman and teleplay by Emilio Ortega Aldrich & Chandler Smidt (#514). Original airdate 3/8/2020.

Season 5 episode 15, “Reality Bytes” (March 15) – DREAMER STEPS UP TO PROTECT HER COMMUNITY AFTER HER ROOMMATE IS VICIOUSLY ATTACKED – Nia’s (Nicole Maines) roommate, Yvette (guest star Roxy Wood), is attacked by a man targeting Dreamer because he doesn’t like that Dreamer is transgender and wants her to quit being a superhero. Determined to protect her community from additional harm, Dreamer refuses to give into his threats and puts herself in the line of fire to stop him. Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) stands by Dreamer and enlists additional help from Brainy (Jesse Rath). Meanwhile, Alex (Chyler Leigh), J’onn (David Harewood) and Kelly (Azie Tesfai) attempt to rescue a man stuck inside a virtual reality escape room. Armen V. Kevorkian directed the episode written by Dana Horgan & Jay Faerber (#515). Original airdate 3/15/2020.

So while these two episodes are going to pack in a lot of content, what’s the most exciting to us is just how different these stories are going to be. This is a lot of story versatility like no other!

