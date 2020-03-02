





Is Batwoman new tonight on The CW? This article’s got some more news on that, plus a larger look towards a complicated, action-packed future for the series.

We should start this article off, though, by sharing some of the bad news — may as well get it over with here. There is no new episode on the network tonight, but luckily, this hiatus will be a short one. There are two episodes coming over the next two weeks, and there’s a lot to expect as Alice is getting ready to step the stage for her next chaotic plan.

Be prepared for anything and everything — though we don’t really think that we have to tell you that if you’ve watched the show so far.

Below, CarterMatt has more information on next week’s episode … but also one more beyond just that to keep you excited and engaged.

Episode 14, “Grinning from Ear to Ear” – AT WHAT COST – Batwoman (Ruby Rose) and Luke (Camrus Johnson) are on the trail of a villain targeting social media mavens. Sophie (Meagan Tandy) gets an unexpected visit from her mother, and Mary (Nicole Kang) offers her expertise to assist Kate. Jacob Kane (Dougray Scott) is approached to make good on a favor, while Alice (Rachel Skarsten) focuses on her plans for retribution. Michael Blundell directed the episode written by Denise Harkavy (#114). Original airdate 3/8/2020. Every episode of BATWOMAN will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Episode 15, “Off With Her Head” – MOMMY DEAREST – More of Alice’s (Rachel Skarsten) dark past is uncovered when Cartwright (guest star John Emmet Tracy) shares a twisted story with Kate (Ruby Rose) while Jacob (Dougray Scott) goes searching for his wayward daughter. Mary (Nicole Kang) and Luke (Camrus Johnson) follow a lead on Beth’s killer. Holly Dale directed the episode written by Natalie Abrams (#115). Original airdate 3/15/2020. Every episode of BATWOMAN will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

What do you want to see on Batwoman moving forward?

Are you bummed that the show isn’t on the air tonight? Be sure to share right now in the comments, and remember to stick around for more. (Photo: The CW.)

