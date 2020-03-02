The Outsider episode 10 (finale) spoilers: Stopping El Coco







Next week on The Outsider episode 10, the story concludes — or at least the story in its current form. This is a show that is steeped in a high degree of carnage and mystery, but there is one figure that lies at the center: El Coco. There have been plans and there have been divisions and yet, in the end, the final order of business is this — working to find a way to stop this figure once and for all. we know that this is not going to be easy, but there is a pretty significant job that needs to be done.

Remember though that The Outsider has arguably never been about El Coco as it has been the characters within the surrounding world. We’ve long viewed this show more as a chance to dive into a world where characters have to wrestle with so many different threats that lie before them — and not all of them are physical. This has been one of the more fascinating adaptations of a Stephen King product we’ve seen in TV form, but the finale is easily the most important part of the equation — this is where you have to determine, one way or another, if you can stick the landing. If the story falters in some way, then all of a sudden the narrative becomes why something didn’t work rather than why it did.

If you do want to get a few more details now about what’s coming, we suggest simply that you check out The Outsider episode 10 synopsis below:

The group finds itself in a climactic showdown in their last-ditch effort to root out El Coco.

We, of course, wish there was more official news to share, but this isn’t going to be an episode with a million subplots. It’s all boiling down to something simple, and there is a fundamentally-good reason for that.

