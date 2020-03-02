The Walking Dead season 10 episode 11 spoilers: Do you fight back?







Coming up on The Walking Dead season 10 episode 11, there are going to be some more difficult conflicts between the different groups. The power of the Whisperers has been felt, and you better believe that this group is about to wreck even more havoc. (Warning: There are spoilers from episode 10 within this article. Do not continue unless you have seen it or are okay with getting more info.)

Just think about it this way — in opting to not kill her mother Alpha, Lydia made a decision that allows her to hold on to a greater sense of humanity. However, in doing so we’re also at a situation here where Alpha may be a little more empowered than ever before. She has the ability to not be attached to any of the different parts of her past. She can be in the moment and not having to think about anything — including her daughter.

Below, CarterMatt has the full The Walking Dead season 10 episode 11 synopsis with more information on what lies ahead:

The Whispers arrive from the Hilltop; the communities debate whether they should fight or fly after Lydia and Daryl encounter Alpha; Eugene has some complications as he struggles to communicate with Stephanie.

There are some storylines — take the one for Eugene, for example — that could be potentially hurt by how much time we’ve spent away from them. It’s one of the fundamental issues with this show sometimes in that you’ve got so many different characters and you have to balance them out. At least with this season, though, there is a pretty unified threat and something to ultimately fight against.

What do you want to see when it comes to The Walking Dead season 10 episode 11?

