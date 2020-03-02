Better Call Saul season 5 episode 3 spoilers: EP on Dean Norris’ big return







Coming up on Better Call Saul season 5 episode 3 this Monday, you’re going to have a chance to see an appearance from Dean Norris. Rest assured, though — this is not just some blink-and-you’ll-miss-it appearance. There is going to be some value in it, and it may even give you a better sense of the relationship between Hank and Gomez.

Speaking to TVLine, executive producer Peter Gould did his best to explain his whole stance on bringing Hank on board, noting that he had no desire to make this just a quick appearance from the character:

“[A cameo] is one thing that so far we’ve never been interested in doing, because I worry that it’s going to take you out of the show if you start seeing these familiar characters just pop up for a couple of lines. You’d really like them to be a part of the story… In Episode 4, there’s still more. You get to see Hank in action, and Gomez in action. They’re just great.”

It’s pretty easy to figure at this point that Hank and Gomez could be involved in this world, given that you have two different sides to the drug trade both currently involved in the story. On one side of the coin, you’ve got everything that is going on with the Salamancas. Then, you have Gus Fring and what feeels like some of the early foundation of that regime. These two sides are going to be in almost constant conflict with one another — hence, the terrible position that Nacho finds himself in.

Who knows? Depending on where things go in season 5, it does leave open the door to some other appearance coming up down the road in season 6.

