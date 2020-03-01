The Bachelorette 2020: Did Hannah Brown say no to return?







For everyone out there wondering if Hannah Brown could become the next star of The Bachelorette, we now have a little bit more insight on the subject.

As it turns out, there was a lot of interest in getting Hannah B. back in the lead role on the franchise — but it didn’t end up coming to pass. Why is that? According to a report from E! News, it has a great deal to do with money. Hannah and the show’s producers couldn’t agree on a deal to return to the show — typically, the leads are paid for their involvement in the show, but typically the salaries aren’t extremely eye-popping within the reality TV world. Most of these leads are, after all, able to profit on their participation in the show in a lot of different ways.

Yet, Hannah’s situation is clearly different because she’s already been the lead once, let alone that she also won Dancing with the Stars and has a rather large fan following to boot. She had a little bit more leverage, but producers have clearly decided to go in a different direction. We reported yesterday that the official announcement of the next lead could come about tomorrow and that for now, Clare Crawley is one of the biggest rumored names. She would be a fascinating choice for the next lead, mostly in that she’s older than most past contestants and would give the show a different energy.

As for Hannah’s future with the franchise from here, we have a feeling that there could still be some rather-unique ways in order to feature her moving forward on the series. It will all have to do with whether or not she’s interested.

Are you shocked that Hannah Brown is not The Bachelorette?

Beyond that, are you surprised about how this has all transpired? Be sure to share in the comments, and stick around for some other news. (Photo: ABC.)

