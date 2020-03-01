Homeland season 8 episode 5 spoilers: ‘Chalk Two Down’







What lies ahead on Homeland season 8 episode 5? Tonight’s episode was entitled “Chalk One Up,” and you can go ahead and assume that the next episode is linked. Why? Just think in terms of the title: “Chalk Two Down.” That doesn’t bode well for anyone, now does it? Homeland does have a tendency to deliver a lot of big twists, but also keep some things under wraps for as long as possible. We know that Carrie’s life is already starting to crumble, as she finds herself both cornered and also in some precarious positions. There are clearly some serious trust issues that formed thanks to what happened in Russia, and we’re not sure that there is going to be any chance to diminish the chaos in the near future.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Homeland season 8 episode 5 synopsis with some more news as to what’s to come:

Carrie chases answers. Max attempts a rescue. G’ulom takes an opportunity.

This seems to be an episode that is going to focus on some characters who have been bubbling under the radar for some time — Max has been a big part of the show, but at the same time, we haven’t seen him take center stage at all. Maybe this episode will prove that. If nothing else, it should bring us closer and closer to the halfway point in this final season. We hope that Carrie’s legacy is going to be a great one on this show — let alone in the history of television. It’s only so often that series get a chance to deliver a wonderful final season…

