Saturday Night Live cold open: Pence, coronavirus, John Mulaney’s Biden







Tonight, Saturday Night Live opened following a break with a cold open that had all sorts of potential. Because today marked the South Carolina primary, we had a feeling that we were going to be seeing some sort of debate (or at least something feeling the Presidential candidates).

Yet, instead of going with the debates or primary conversation, the show went down a different road instead — focusing on the coronavirus. We understand why the show would want to tackle this, given President Trump’s decision to appoint Mike Pence in order to oversee the crisis. We saw an appearance from Kenan Thompson as Ben Carson or Fred Armisen as Mike Bloomberg. Eventually, this felt a little bit like a debate given that Kate McKinnon played Elizabeth Warren and then John Mulaney (!) as Joe Biden. Why him? We’ve already had both Woody Harrelson and Jason Sudeikis play the part. Add in here Larry David as Bernie Sanders and Colin Jost as Pete Buttigieg and it was pretty perfect.

For some SNL video coverage, remember to watch what we’ve got at the bottom of this article! Once you do that, be sure to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our show playlist.

It was nice to see the subtext of certain things — take, for example, the idea of Pete and Amy Klobuchar disliking each other. Or, the fact that Jost plays Pete at all given that the two have a history together at Harvard.

Overall, this sketch was a reasonably funny start to the show, even if we’re not a hundred percent sure that the folks at the sketch show even knew the right way to kick this off. It tried to do too many different things, and we’re not sure that it succeeded all that much at any of them. At least there were some moderately funny lines from Biden mixed in here.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Saturday Night Live right now!

What did you think about this weekend’s Saturday Night Live cold open?

Do you wish that we had a full-on debate featuring some of these candidates rather than an appearance from Pence? Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Also, be sure to stick around for some more news. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







