Better Call Saul season 5 episode 3 sneak peek: Where’s Saul going?







Want to get a sense of what lies ahead on Better Call Saul season 5 episode 3 when it airs on AMC come Monday night? Well, this upcoming episode is going to pick up almost immediately where the most-recent one left off.

In the sneak peek below, you can see Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman in the backseat of the car, likely still on the road with Nacho after having been picked up at the end of this past remember. Remember what happened to Jimmy’s mint chocolate ice-cream cone? That was the beginning of what could be a crazy (but lucrative) struggle for him.

We know that Nacho has picked up Saul for a rather specific reason, and we wonder if it has a thing or two to do with Krazy-8. What he’s going to be told to do here could be a stepping stone to a much higher degree of criminal operation. He’s been separate for a while from the likes of Gus and Mike Ehrmantraut, but this should prove to be a stepping stone to a larger collaboration. In a way, you can even argue that what he’s been doing for the last little while is him setting a foundation for whatever he is about to take on now. He’s going to be more prepared than ever before to take on some shady characters. We just have to hope that he’s going to be prepared for what he’s asked for.

(The photo above does seem as though it’s from another point in the story involving Jimmy and Nacho. After all, he is wearing a different shirt than what he is within the sneak peek. Maybe it’s another meeting shortly down the road?)

