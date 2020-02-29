The Walking Dead season 10 episode 10 sneak peek: Carnage to come







Come Sunday night’s new The Walking Dead season 10 episode 10, there are a number of different things worth noting. Take, for starters, just how badly the Whisperers seem to be preparing to wage some chaos on Alexandria.

In the sneak peek below, you can get a little bit of a sense of that thanks to a dark tunnel, the beginnings of some sort of secret plot. Alpha’s crew is entering this upcoming episode in a fairly interesting spot — they’ve already tried to execute their grand scheme with the zombie horde and while they don’t know everything about the end result of that now, they have figured out a few other things … including that Gamma may have passed along a good bit of information.

For some more news on The Walking Dead now in video form, remember to watch one of our latest breakdowns below! Once you’re done checking that out, be sure to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our full show playlist.

We have to imagine that at some point, there are going to be some key confrontations here — with some of them being of the especially-bloody variety. Alpha is not going to be the typical sort of leader you can take on, mostly because she’s already shown herself to be quite fearless. You can’t take her out by anywhere close to ordinary means. You have to find a way to be ruthless and not necessarily think in the most ordinary of ways. We’ve seen a lot of survivors try to find a way to become more human over time — and yet, we’re seeing the Whisperers go more and more in the opposite direction.

Odds are, this episode is going to prove to be as brutal as they come … but we do think that there could be some significant process made in this story at the same time.

Related News – Be sure to get some more information now regarding Sunday night’s The Walking Dead

Where do you want things to go on The Walking Dead season 10 episode 10?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, be sure to stick around in the event you want some more news on the show. (Photo: AMC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







