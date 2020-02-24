The Walking Dead season 10 episode 10 promo: Is Gamma in trouble?







The Walking Dead season 10 episode 10 is arriving on AMC this Sunday and within “Stalker,” there is a great deal of chaos that you could have a chance to behold. This is an episode that has to pick up some of the pieces from what we just saw and beyond that, also trying to showcase more threats closing in on Alexandria.

Would it be nice to know whether or not Connie and Magna have a chance at survival right now? Sure, but the promo isn’t fixating on that in the slightest. Instead, this is more about setting the stage for some other major battles that are happening elsewhere. You’ve got at one point a showdown involving Daryl, and then there are also questions aplenty surrounding Gamma. Is she going to make it through what she’s dealing with in one piece, or is this character instead meant to fall by the wayside? There are legitimate reasons to be concerned by her thanks to some of what Negan did on this past episode. We don’t even think Negan said or did any of it to be malicious. Instead, he was probably just trying to think of a way to get closer to Alpha so that he can ensure whatever it is that he needs to. Maybe that just means being able to infiltrate enough so that he can eventually strike without any sort of concern in advance.

As interesting as this promo is, though, it doesn’t do a whole lot when it comes to answering the #1 question that exists on the tip of our tongue — where in the world is Michonne and Virgil? We know that she’s gone, but we don’t quite know how long she’ll be gone and how this will all factor in to her eventual departure from the show. We wouldn’t be surprised if there is going to be a single episode that is almost all about her, since that would give her a chance to have a great spotlight before we witness her end.

