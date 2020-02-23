The Walking Dead season 10 episode 10 spoilers: Aftermath of the escape







Want to get a better sense of what’s coming on The Walking Dead season 10 episode 10? This is an installment set to arrive on AMC in a week, and we have to imagine that a chain reaction is going to be at the forefront of just about everything. (Warning: There are spoilers from tonight’s episode, which first was available on AMC Premiere, within.)

Let’s start things off here with a reminder of what we’ve seen on the series already — Carol was able to get some of the group out from what happened within the cave holding Alpha’s zombie horde. Yet, she’s realizing more than ever that there are consequences for her actions. Not only that, but she’s also recognizing that there are some more, larger threats coming now. In their escape, Carol and Daryl may have also sent up a metaphorical flare that could cause Whisperers and walkers alike to descend upon them. After the setup with the horde, we’re not sure that there is any turning back at this point. War is coming, and we think that the end result of all of this could prove to be quite violent.

Yet, in the end, there is one other part of this story to consider — the fact that Negan has infiltrated the Whisperers and seems to be getting ever closer to Alpha. Does this mean that he will be able to actually take down the group from within? We don’t want to make any assumptions, but let’s also note this — we don’t need to see any more “reward” scenes quite like the one that we got within this episode.

The Walking Dead season 10 episode 10 is entitled “Stalker,” and you can see another small tease below:

Our group must defend Alexandria from a threatening, outside force.

What do you want to see in regards to The Walking Dead season 10 episode 10?

