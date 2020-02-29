Homeland season 8 episode 4 spoilers: Carrie is confronted







This weekend Homeland season 8 episode 4 is set to arrive on Showtime, and it’s going to be one where Carrie Mathison faces off against more problems.

What’s the issue this time around? Let’s just say that it has a thing or two to do with the arrival of secret police. In a sneak peek over here, you can see Claire Danes’ character getting visibly frustrated when some officers arrive asking her to accompany them. She doesn’t know what they want, let alone where they are going. There’s also no indicator as to precisely what this is linked to. Does it have anything at all to do with her recent meeting with Yevgeny? Or, is this somewhat connected to the actual time she spent in Russian prison?

Carrie’s last card to play with these people was to remind them of her ties to Saul Berenson and yet, that didn’t end up getting her anywhere, either. After all, the tease concludes with her being told that Saul is very much aware of everything that is going on with her.

As for what else we’re expecting within this episode, we imagine that it has a few things to do with what’s going on with Saul and the recent cease-fire he had managed to put together with the Taliban. We know that the President is going to be making a trip over to the Middle East to get the troops’ favor, but we have a feeling that nothing is going to go anywhere near as smoothly as planned. Everyone will likely be on high alert through a significant amount of what lies ahead.

