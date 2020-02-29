Friday Ratings: Hawaii Five-0, MacGyver, and Lincoln Rhyme







It definitely feels a little bit different looking at the Friday ratings, knowing a little bit more what we do about Hawaii Five-0. It’s going to be ending at the end of this current season in April, and we’re at a point now where technically, we don’t have to be too concerned over the numbers anymore.

With that being said, though, we do think that there is something cool that can be said about a show ending on a high note. We want to see some great flourishes and big numbers for Alex O’Loughlin and company before the end, and it is satisfying to see it draw the biggest overall audience on Friday night. Think in terms of 6.8 million viewers. It’s also tied Shark Tank, making its return to Fridays, in the 18-49 demographic.

While we know there are a lot of questions/speculation over why Hawaii Five-0 is ending, the numbers are still very much good — especially given the timeslot.

For more video discussion on Hawaii Five-0 ending, be sure tto watch the latest at the bottom of this article! After you do that, subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then take a look at our playlist for more ongoing updates.

As for MacGyver airing before it, the series continued to draw a 0.6 rating in the demo plus 5.6 million viewers. While this is the smallest live audience this season, remember that this is the first week it has aired opposite Shark Tank … and it’s only a drop of 4%, give or take. It’s not anything monumental and we’re still optimistic for what the future holds.

Finally, why not spend a moment talking about Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector? The series generated a 0.4 rating in the 18-49 demographic and while that’s far from fantastic, it is at least pulling the same numbers week after week. We don’t feel strong enough to say that the show is a lock for renewal by any means, but we do think that it’s at least showing there is a stable audience checking it out.

What did you watch on TV Friday night?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember here to stick around in the event you want some more insight. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







