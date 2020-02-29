NCIS: Los Angeles season 11 episode 16 sneak peek: Concern for Fatima







This weekend’s NCIS: Los Angeles season 11 episode is featuring yet another crisis — and this one is personal. After all, it’s all about Fatima and trying to find a way to make sure that she is okay.

In the first sneak peek below, Nell passes along the news to Deeks that their friend and colleague is seemingly in bad shape — we know from details already that it’s going to be tough for her to extract herself from this position, while may be why a deep-cover agent played by rapper Offset is deployed to help take care of the problem. Beyond just that, Sam and Callen could be sent to Cairo to help with the operation — though they may be hours behind everything else that is going on. Offset’s character may be able to provide boots on the ground a little bit faster, and given that he’s doing all of his own stunts, there’s a good chance this may be one of the more action-packed installments of the season.

One of the major challenges for Deeks, Nell, and the rest of the NCIS LA team within this episode is seemingly just a lack of information. They may not have that great of a sense going into this story of what exactly is going on. Through that, they could be spending a good while here trying to get to the bottom of things.

If you’re a big fan of the Fatima character, then the good news we can offer entering this episode is simply this: She’ll end up okay, or at the very least alive. We know that Medalion Rahimi is poised to be a series regular for at least the rest of the season, so there isn’t really all that much that you have to worry about. It’s more just seeing how a lot of this rescue operation ultimately comes to pass more than anything else.

