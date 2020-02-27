NCIS: Los Angeles season 11 video: Offset talks guest-starring role







Coming up this weekend on NCIS: Los Angeles season 11, you’re going to have a chance to see a big-name guest star in Offset! The rapper is going to be making his TV acting debut on the show Sunday, and playing a role that is very much exciting for him.

In the video below, you can see LL Cool J discuss how the role came about — it’s something that Offset had discussed wanting to do, and the two of them found a way to have some conversations that led to him getting involved in the casting process.

For Offset, it was also important for him to come on the show and play a part that is heroic and somewhat against expectations — there’s a conversation about how rappers are sometimes cast as the bad guys, but LL already broke against that as Sam Hannah. Offset is going to do the same. He will playing the part of an undercover agent — he’ll also be doing his own stunts and working to engage in a number of physical challenges.

So what’s the basis of this episode? It has a little bit to do with a rescue mission, as Fatima is going to find herself in danger and that leads to NCIS enlisting Offset’s help to save the day. This is the first major episode for Medalion Rahimi since being promoted to series regular, so there’s going to be a great showcase for her here to go alongside with seeing Offset’s debut.

As for whether or not we could see Offset again down the road, we have to say that we’re reasonably optimistic about the idea. It’s all going to depend on how much he enjoys the role, and then beyond that whether or not there’s a good spot for him in the schedule plus what the story is. We definitely do think that there is going to be a deep-cover operation or two at some point down the road.

