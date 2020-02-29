Doctor Who season 12 finale: Who is Brendan? Theories







Entering this weekend’s Doctor Who season 12 finale, there is one thing that does feel very much apparent — Brendan is important. There was so much time spent on him in episode 9 and yet, much of his story felt disconnected from The Doctor and the rest of her Companions. This isn’t something that is going to last forever, as there will be some more opportunities to see these stories clash soon. There has to be, since otherwise Chris Chibnall will have completely lost his mind altogether.

So, in preparation for this weekend's episode arriving, we've got for you below three different theories all about Brendan and what his identity could be.

1. The Doctor – We’ve already seen some variations of this theory out there — given that there is already one more Doctor out there beyond what we previously knew, it’s possible that there are others that have been somehow blocked out of the character’s memory.

Also, remember the long-running joke about there never being a ginger doctor? This would be a way to correct that.

2. The Lone Cyberman – It’s clear that there was something done in that back office to the character at the end of episode 9, and it’s enough to make you wonder and raise some more serious questions as to what it was. It felt almost like there was a significant purpose to what happened, and with Brendan being seemingly impervious, there is an element of danger that would come with this.

3. The Timeless Child himself – There is something quite curious about how those close to him never seemed to age. Also, we did first meet him when he was very little. The specific rules and mechanics of the timeless child are a little bit tricky to follow, but there are some reasons to suspect here that something could be quite unusual with him. “The Timeless Children” is the titel for the finale, though, so isn’t it possible there is more than one?

What do you think is happening with Brendan on Doctor Who season 12?

