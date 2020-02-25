Doctor Who season 12 finale spoilers: Sacha Dhawan teases epic story







There are SO many different reasons to be psyched about the Doctor Who season 12 finale coming to BBC One this weekend. What’s one of the biggest ones? Think along the lines of The Master’s return. We first saw Sacha Dhawan as this version of the character back at the start of the season and he was awesome — there’s a manic quality to his version of the character, and it is definitely one that keeps you on your toes at all times.

We know now that the Cybermen are linked somehow to The Doctor’s home world of Gallifrey, and we also know via The Master that The Doctor’s entire world could be flipped upside-down by some revelations. The Timeless child mystery continues to be the one that looms the largest.

Speaking in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, here is some of what Dhawan had to say on the subject of what lies ahead:

That really important statement that I said to the Doctor, which is “Everything you think you know is a lie” — hopefully that question will be answered. But more answers lead to more questions. The Master has so many different sides, but you’re going to see a side to him that you’ve not seen before, and you’re going to see a side to the Doctor that you’ve not seen before either. Yes, it’s pretty chaotic and action-packed, in one sense. It’s also incredibly emotional as well.

What makes this exciting? It’s largely based on the premise that we’re going to see a couple of different versions of these characters than what we’ve seen before. This is the sort of story that could introduce us to differing perspectives and really open the eyes of viewers in a pretty exciting way.

Oh, and of course probably leave us screaming at the television by the end of it.

