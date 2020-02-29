Lucifer season 6: Are we closer now to renewal happening?







If you had said a month ago that a Lucifer season 6 renewal was going to be happening at Netflix, it would’ve been hard to believe! Consider this a reminder of how quickly things can sometimes change. While there is still no guarantee that there will be new episodes coming to the streaming service in the future, we’re more optimistic now that it’s actually going to happen.

According to a new report coming in from TVLine, showrunners Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson have closed deals in order to come back in their roles. This is hugely important since their vision is a big part of the reason for the show’s success. They’ve found a way to balance the inner darkness of some of these characters with a funny, heartfelt core. There’s so much dedication that is put into every episode, as every single one of them needs to look and feel unique.

So what lies ahead now? The biggest box that still needs to be checked off is a new deal for Tom Ellis to return as the title devil. There are still conversations that are happening there between the actor and studio Warner Bros. TV, and we like to think that something will happening. The fact that there’s more of a public acknowledgment of a possible season 6 these days also inspires more hope — we know how much the cast and crew care about Lucifans. They wouldn’t trade in false hope or get people excited for something that was a distant possibility.

Alas, there is still no confirmation as to when the upcoming Lucifer season 5 will premiere. We imagine that more information will come out over the next few weeks; our expectation is for a spring premiere, similar to what we had for season 4.

