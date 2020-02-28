A Million Little Things season 2 episode 16 promo: Eddie’s sister arrives







Next week on A Million Little Things season 2 episode 16, we’re going to see the arrival of some more family into the world. However, to go along with that, there are also going to be some new challenges.

Eddie’s sister is not exactly someone who can arrive into town with unlimited love and goodwill. She comes bearing a significant amount of history, and a lot of it has to do with addiction. Nobody’s going to know exactly if to take the character at her word that she is better, and it’s something that Gary cautions Eddie about. He recognizes fully that there could be setting himself up to be hurt, and that’s not something he wants. (Gary, after all, does know a thing or two about being hurt — he’s been in that position a great deal as of late.)

So what else is happening within this episode? There could be some movement forward for Delilah, as she’s going to take a personal risk after listening to the advice of someone close to her. Maybe this is a risk that will pay off — we at least hope so. Given that we’re not near the end of the season yet, there’s always that chance for the drama to build and move in some different directions.

Want a few more details? Then be sure to check out the full A Million Little Things season 2 episode 16 synopsis below:

Eddie’s sister comes to town and causes tension with the family, and Katherine speaks her mind at work. Meanwhile, during a girls’ night out, Maggie convinces Delilah to put herself out there on an all-new episode of ABC’s “A Million Little Things,” airing Thursday, March 5th on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

