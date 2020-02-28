Grey’s Anatomy season 16 episode 16 spoilers: Will Bailey foster Joey?







Next year on ABC, Grey’s Anatomy season 16 episode 16 is going to be coming on the air and within that, there are some big decisions for characters to make! Some of these decisions are going to be rather different depending on who we’re talking about here. Take, for example, some of what is going to transpire for Miranda Bailey.

Over the past little while, Bailey has forged some sort of bond with Joey, a young man who is trying to figure out his future while dealing with challenges within the foster-care system. He recognizes that he’s probably not facing a number of good situations for him when it comes to potential homes. With this in mind, is it possible that Bailey could become his home?

Well, we can easily foresee this being a big part of this upcoming story.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Grey’s Anatomy season 16 episode 16 synopsis with some more information on what lies ahead:

Bailey and Ben face a huge, life-altering decision, while Meredith and several of the doctors reflect on the past.

The past part of this episode has us every bit as curious as some of what is going on in the present. Why are a lot of these doctors being so reflective on the past? We do wonder if it has a thing or two to do with Dr. Alex Karev. We know that the writers are not going to be ignoring that story forever, but it may be some time before we get some more answers. We just want to get some hints … we’ve waited for so long already and the fear has to be driving Jo off the wall entirely.

