Katy Keene episode 5 spoilers: Past pain & Katy’s future







Next week on The CW, Katy Keene episode 5 is going to come on the air and through that, there are a number of different boxes that the show needs to check off. Take, for starters, seeing how Katy can find a way to move forward after feeling and experiencing great loss. That is something that is front and center within the promo below, and most signs suggest that it will be featured equally so within the entirety of the episode. She’s going to need to lean on her friends, since they will help her get to the point where her dreams come true. That is something at the center of almost everything with this series.

Of course, while loss is a big part of this upcoming episode, so is hope — and so is comedy. You’re going to see some challenges, Josie forced to make some big decisions, and also understand better how complicated some of these dreams are. Sure, we would say that none of this is as complicated as what we’re going to be seeing on Riverdale at the moment, but there is a lot of heart still involved.

For some additional details now, remember to check out the full Katy Keene episode 5 synopsis with other scoop on what lies ahead:

SECRETS REVEALED – With Katy (Lucy Hale) trying to get into fashion school, she knows she needs a recommendation letter, so she turns to Gloria (Katherine LaNasa) who puts her to the test in making her the ultimate dress in exchange, putting the pressure on Katy. Forced to stay inside because of the polar vortex, tensions grow high when Josie (Ashleigh Murray) and Pepper (Julia Chan) get into a fight and Jorge (Jonny Beauchamp) breaks Katy’s number one rule. Meanwhile, Josie is torn about the deal Alexander’s (Lucien Laviscount) dad made her, especially after what Alexander (Camille Hyde) shows her. Zane Holtz also stars. Ryan Shiraki directed the episode written by Leo Richardson (#105). Original airdate 3/5/2020.

