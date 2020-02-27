Chicago PD season 7 spoilers: How do Burgess, Ruzek move forward?







Moving forward on Chicago PD season 7, we’re sure that there are emotional reveals aplenty coming up. Relationships are going to be tested moving forward, with Burgess and Ruzek being fairly high up on the list.

At the moment, it’s clear that they have been through a lot already. Burgess’ miscarriage is something that is going to stick with them both. They weren’t necessarily planning a romantic future for each other right away, but they were looking forward to co-parenting. They had a plan, and now, that plan is gone. They have to figure out how to lean on each other, and at the same time, they need to be able to keep doing their job and compartmentalize their pain. This is not going to be an easy ask for them in the slightest.

Speaking to TV Insider on the subject of what lies ahead, here is some of what executive producer Rick Eid had to say:

“They’ll continue to deal with each other and try to help each other … They both on some level really love each other and care a lot about the other person and they’re just struggling with the loss of the pregnancy. They were both excited about this future and then when she lost the baby, it just changed everything for both of them and they’re trying to just get back on balance and figure out what the future holds both individually and possibly together.”

We know that “patience” may be somewhat of a frustrating word for Burgess and Ruzek fans to hear at this point, largely because fans of the two of them have been forced to wait so much already on just about everything when it comes to this relationship. Yet, it’s going to still be there now. These are emotional wounds that probably won’t fully be healed, so we think that a part of the story at the moment is about trying to handle the wounds and press onward.

