Chicago PD season 7 episode 16 spoilers: Upton wrestles with the past







Next week’s Chicago PD season 7 episode 16 is going to move forward following the events of the crossover. Yet, in the process, it’s also going to be looking a little bit more towards the past. Hailey Upton’s past, to be specific. Within this installment entitled “Intimate Violence,” you will witness a case that has Tracy Spiridakos’ character looking back. We know that she went through a lot at an early age, and a lot of this shaped her into who she is today. She is bold, brave, and good at her job, but some of these hardships also still way on her. That trauma could take center stage here.

Much like Burgess’ recent spotlight episode gave tremendous material to one Marina Squerciati, we’re pretty confident the same is going to happen here with Tracy Spiridakos.

For a few more details on what lies ahead, be sure to check out the full Chicago PD season 7 episode 16 synopsis below:

03/04/2020 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : An armed robbery case quickly turns into a homicide investigation. When one suspect’s background suggests domestic violence, Upton is forced to reckon with her childhood. Voight and Halstead butt heads over Halstead’s righteous instinct. TV-14

The storyline for Voight and Halstead is one that feels absolutely necessarily, mostly because it also feels like it’s one that has been a long time coming. We’ve been eagerly waiting for most of the season to see how the team adjusts to Antonio’s departure, and a big part of that has involved Halstead stepping up and vocalizing his thoughts more. He and Voight are not the same person — they’re not anywhere close to being on the same page, either. This episode could end up setting a foundation that could go in all sorts of different directions moving forward.

