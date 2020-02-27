The Bachelor: Peter Weber wishes he had Madison talk ‘sooner’







On this past Monday’s new episode of The Bachelor, we saw a conversation that we’ve been waiting to see on the series for a while. Madison Prewett officially told Peter Weber that she was saving herself for marriage, and it was a conversation that has led to a lot of differing opinions. While we think there are plenty of people (ourselves included) who have all the respect in the world for Madison’s choices, there are also still questions as to whether she should have told Peter sooner … or been clearer with her expectations from the jump.

(Mind you, we think Madison tried to be clear about her expectations with the fantasy suites before the overnight dates — yet, she was clearly nervous and afraid of making it sound like an ultimatum.)

While Peter is doing his best to be respectful of Madison’s situation after the fact, he is still making his thoughts clear on the situation. Speaking to People Magazine, he laments that he didn’t have a chance to figure out where Madison stood a little bit earlier:

“I would’ve loved to have had that conversation a little bit sooner, not leading into the week of Fantasy Suites … But I also don’t fault her at all for what she told me, because I was very clear with all the women from the very first night to please share what’s ever on your heart.”

So would things have really changed for Peter had he known earlier about Madison’s expectations? We’d argue so for a couple of different reasons. It would have put more of an onus on him to make up his mind, or at least communicate with her some of his own plans in advance. Or, it would’ve enabled him to eliminate her in the event that he doesn’t want to pick her in the end to not put her in this situation. Peter has said in recent interviews that he knew who was the women for him in week 4.

