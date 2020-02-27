Altered Carbon season 3: Is it renewed, canceled over at Netflix?







At the moment, what does the future hold when it comes to Altered Carbon season 3? Is there a good chance for a renewal? For now, we’re reasonably optimistic in whatever the future is going to hold.

Why is that? Well, for starters, we know that there’s a whole lot more story that is left to tell here. This is a highly ambitious show, and it’s constructed in a way where it can reinvent itself almost every single time it comes out. That means that there is a possibility for a few more interesting twists and turns, and also ways to expand the imagination of viewers.

Of course, with that in mind, there are some reasons to be worried about the series’ future, as well. Let’s start things off with this: It’s an expensive show to make. Science fiction is a tough genre, and it’s also one that can have a fairly selective audience. You’re also adding to this the fact that season 2 is premiering a long time after season 1, and there’s an inherent risk that viewers are not going to be around to check it out this time around.

there is also the obvious risk factor that comes with a show being on Netflix in 2020, an era where we’re seeing so many shows get canceled quick. Take a look at what’s happened recently with Soundtrack, Spinning Out, Anne with an E, Santa Clarita Diet, and a number of other shows. Because Netflix has around a thousand or so different shows (we’re exaggerating a little bit here), they have the luxury of picking and choosing whatever they want on the air. They have an opportunity to be selective, and that’s not something that a lot of other networks and streaming services have with the flexibility that Netflix has.

So, for now, we’re reasonably optimistic that Altered Carbon can have another batch of episodes. It’s probably going to take a month, though (if not longer) before we can get some more news. Netflix wants to see how quickly viewers watch a full season of a show before they make a decision. It tells them what the enthusiasm is going to be before season 3.

