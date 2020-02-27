Love is Blind season 2: Is it renewed, canceled over at Netflix?







Is there going to be a Love is Blind season 2 over at Netflix? With the finale airing today and a reunion show incoming, it’s fair to wonder what the future holds for the new unscripted sensation. Over the past two months, the streaming service has made a concentrated effort to go more in on reality television than they have in the past — The Circle proved itself to be somewhat of an underrated gem, and now, they’ve got another sleeper hit as well.

Unfortunately, and much like The Circle, there is no confirmation as of yet that there will be a Love is Blind season 2. Do we think that it will probably happen? Probably so, mostly because there’s very little reason for it not to. Reality shows tend to be more inexpensive than a scripted show like The Witcher, so there doesn’t have to be a huge investment into this from the Netflix point of view. Also, the bizarre social experiment/relationship part of the show is inevitably going to intrigue people.

Are there elements of a show like The Bachelor here? Sure, and the same goes for probably Married at First Sight. We don’t think that everything about Love is Blind is necessarily groundbreaking for the dating-show genre … but it also doesn’t really need to. What matters the most for a series like this is that it comes out, entertains, surprises, and then generates some conversation. The dating-show genre is a crowded field these days, but with a lot of great castings, this show could last for many more seasons.

Typically, Netflix takes a couple of months in order to make determinations on a number of their shows. We like to think that we’ll hear something by early April — with the attention that a show like Love is Blind is getting, there is no reason for them to wait forever in order to announce some more news.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Love is Blind right now!

What do you want to see when it comes to Love is Blind season 2?

Are you curious to see it happen? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, stick around for some more news. (Photo: Netflix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







