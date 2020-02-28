





Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? We’re back once again asking the question, and we certainly wish that we had a great answer for you. There was a hiatus last week, and it only makes some sense to want to dive back into the Reagans now!

Alas, there isn’t going to be an opportunity to do so. The Tom Selleck series is taking this week off, but the good news at the moment is this — it’s the final week in which there will be a repeat. After this, there will be new episodes starting again on March 6, and there’s another one planned for that on March 13. Within these episodes, there’s going to be a lot of fun that you can check out! Think in terms also of some memorable guest stars and fun moments featuring some of the characters.

For more Blue Bloods video news, check out some other assorted thoughts on the show’s future at the bottom of this article! After you watch, remember that you can also subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our show playlist. We’ll have some other news coming soon enough.

While you do wait that one additional week, let’s go ahead and share some more details for what’s next — provided of course that you haven’t seen some of them already.

Season 10 episode 15, “Vested Interests” – Jamie is under investigation after his police vest is found on a perp, and Frank debates whether to aid and protect an old friend, Chuck Kennedy (Ed Asner), whose home was invaded. Also, Danny and Baez investigate the suspicious circumstances surrounding the death of a hotel employee believed to be a suicide, and Erin asks Anthony to make a deal with a man who knows secrets about the current D.A., on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, March 6 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Season 10 episode 16, “The First 100 Days” – “The First 100 Days” – Frank and Garrett devise a plan to convince Mayor Chase to work better with others in order to properly run the city, and Danny and Baez try to track down a perp who vandalized several NYPD vehicles with anti-cop graffiti and made threats against officers. Also, Erin is shaken after she’s in a car accident, and Eddie and Jamie argue about whether they should keep a stray dog who leads them to a crime scene, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, March 13 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Blue Bloods right now!

What do you want to see on Blue Bloods moving forward?

Are you shocked that the series isn’t on tonight? Be sure to share right now in the comments, and stick around to get some other news. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







