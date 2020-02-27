Shark Tank preview: Shake It Pup, Pips & Bounce, Bala, & Fur







Friday night’s new episode of Shark Tank is poised to be the first installment in some time, and the show is going to be big. Maria Sharapova is goingto be the guest judge for this episode, and there are products including Bala, Fur, Shake It Pup, and Pips & Bounce that are all over the map.

Before we do TOO much else here, let’s just go ahead and share some more details all about what to expect from this episode — after that, we’ll focus on the products:

A husband and wife duo from Los Angeles, California, pitch their stylish weighted design that adds a constant but comfortable resistance to your workout. Entrepreneurs from Sunset Beach, California, try to get the Sharks to bite on their product that eliminates bland dog food and will get dogs excited to eat; while brothers from Portland, Oregon, seek an investment for their event space that features an American family-favorite game. Finally, entrepreneurs from New York City introduce their multipurpose hair and skin-softening product for the nether regions.

Bala – What do we have here? Something that is rather unique in a described “fashion-forward fitness” product that allows people to look stylish while also enhance a workout. They make bangles, bodysuits, and other products. With Sharapova on the panel, it does make sense to feature something like this!

Fur – We’ve heard of beard-care products before thanks in part to Shark Tank, but this is a little bit different. The idea here is that this is oil that can be applied to super-sensitive, private areas that is safe and can also reduce ingrown hairs and other troubles. They have products that can also be applied on your face.

Shake It Pup – What this business presents is a novel way to enhance a dog’s diet, or encourage a picky eater to enjoy their food! Effectively, this is seasoning for your dog’s food — all of these products contain nutrients, and are made with human-grade materials.

Pips & Bounce – This is one of the more entertaining ideas that we’ve ever seen on this show — it’s a ping-pong place that is clearly interested in trying to expand their business outward! They’ve got a place in Portland for now where consumers can gather, enjoy some ping-pong, and also partake in a number of snacks and drinks along the way. It certainly is no coincidence that they are there at the same time as a tennis player!

