Dynasty season 3 episode 15 return date hopes for CW drama







Want to know the potential Dynasty season 3 episode 15 return date on The CW, or more hopes for what lies ahead? Consider this article your source for some early news all about the series!

Let’s kick things off, of course, with the rather bad news — it doesn’t appear as though there is a new episode next week, or for some time after the fact, either. We’re gearing up for a solid run of episodes coming a little bit later in the spring and, more than likely, The CW will run those in succession until a big finale airing in the spring. We know that there is already a season 4 renewal (surprisingly, in some ways), so at least you don’t have to worry about that.

So what should you worry about instead? Think along the lines of what happens to Fallon, relationship issues, feuds, chaos, and devastation. There’s enough other juicy, dramatic stuff over the next several months to keep us entertained, and also thrown for a loop.

So when will the network release more information as to what lies ahead on Dynasty moving forward? Probably within the next week or two, provided that the series arrives back on The CW come Friday, March 20. That is when, according to the Futon Critic, the show will come back. Note, of course, that this is still tentative, and the date on it could change depending on the promo. (It’s too bad the promo probably wouldn’t give too much away on the story ahead.)

Just know this in the end — there’s a lot of big story left this season and if you love what Dynasty brings to the table most of the time, there’s still a lot more great stuff coming down the pipeline. You’re going to have plenty more reasons to smile, celebrate, and also potentially cry about.

