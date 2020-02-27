Good Trouble season 2 finale spoilers: Who is feeling blindsided?







Are you ready to check out the Good Trouble season 2 finale? This is an installment that is coming in one week’s time, and all signs point to this: It will be emotional. VERY emotion. It has to be when this is a show raises the stakes and possibly leaves you on a dramatic cliffhanger.

If there is a reason to have some hope in the future of the show, though, know this — it already has been renewed for a season 3! you don’t have to worry all that much about the future of the show — yet, there are some other things to worry about at the moment. Think in terms of some of the characters! There are some serious things to worry about with a lot of these characters — they’re young, after all, and because of that, they are often prone to mistakes.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Good Trouble season 2 finale synopsis with some more news on what’s coming up:

The Coterie attends Trap Heals while facing tough decisions. Malika feels the weight of her family’s and Isaac’s anxiety. Callie deals with a moral dilemma. A confession blindsides Mariana. Davia worries about rocking the boat, and Dennis confronts his feelings.

It’s hard to know exactly which one of these storylines is the one we should be the most worried about, but Mariana being blindsided probably isn’t great for her. She’s someone who does like to know her options and what’s ahead for her; catching her off-guard is something that doesn’t happen all that often.

Let’s just hope that there are a few different reasons for us to be surprised by the end of the finale. The show wants that — they live for the jaw-dropeprs, but also the stories that make people relate to some of what the characters are going through week in and week out.

