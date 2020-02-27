Survivor: Winners at War episode 4 spoilers: Is an evacuation coming?







What could be coming on Survivor: Winners at War episode 4? This season remains all sorts of crazy and topsy-turvy, and we have a feeling that it’s only going to get even crazier moving forward from here. Tonight’s episode was the most emotional one we’ve seen, largely because losing Ethan Zohn was not something we were prepared for. At all. He was in a pretty solid spot and had friends all around him and yet, in the end, he was just viewed as a way to get at Rob and Parvati without actually voting one of them off.

The funny thing is that Ethan didn’t really do that much wrong in the game this time around — instead, he was just guilty by association since he did seem to be so well-liked.

Want to get some more news when it comes to Survivor in video form? Then be sure to check out the latest at the bottom of this article! Once you do just that, be sure to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our full Survivor playlist.

So where do you go from here? How does the show try to evolve? Well, it does feel as though Adam is going to be in danger … but there could also be a medical evacuation. That’s at least what we’re worried about now.

No matter what happens now, you do have to believe that both Rob and Parvati are going to remain enormous targets. It’s just hard to imagine anything otherwise because of the games that they’ve been playing. Jeremy and Michele are on the radar now, Adam’s still there, and clearly, everyone is playing super-hard. This is a season where you’ve got a lot of people wanting to be like “I deserve to be here.”

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Survivor, including some other news on the show!

What do you want to see when it comes to Survivor: Winners at War episode 4?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Also, remember to stick around to get some more news when it comes to the NBC series. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







