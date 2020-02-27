Saturday Night Live promo: Pete Davidson, John Mulaney team up







This weekend marks the first new episode of Saturday Night Live in the past few weeks, and all indications already signal that it will be fun. John Mulaney is the host, and in some ways, that also elevates Pete Davidson to a certain extent. The two have a close relationship, and they’ve teamed up to do some memorable stuff on Weekend Update in the past.

In the promo below, what you see is (ironically) just as much about Pete as it is John, as the former show writer learns that Davidson is doing much better in his life as of late. He’s meditating and it seems as though he has discovered a sort of inner peace that he never quite had before. Isn’t that great?

We’d say overall that this preview is funny just because it circumvents a lot of expectations — even with Pete in the end putting on a familiar outfit because that’s what the people expect from him. All of this feels in some way like a reference to recent comments he made about the show, ones where he admitted to thinking about leaving last year over him feeling like he is constantly the butt of the joke. Contrary to what some others out there believe, we do think that Pete is self-aware that SNL makes fun of itself a lot. Yet, he does often become disproportionally the butt of a lot of different things that go down. Maybe that will change, but ultimately, it’s also possible that Pete in the end does want to move on to some other things.

No matter what happens moving forward, we’re preparing for a fun new episode this weekend!

