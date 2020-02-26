





Is Stumptown new tonight on ABC? Within this article, we’re going to come bearing an answer to that subject — plus some more scoop all about the future!

Let’s go ahead, though, and share the bad news, in the event that you didn’t know it already: We’re on a one-week hiatus for the Cobie Smulders series. Consider this a chance to catch your breath, but also remember that you’ll be seeing the action pick back up next week! The title for the upcoming episode is “All Quiet on the Dextern Front,” which seems on the surface to be a reference to the classic novel.

As for the story itself, it’s going to serve a chance to reflect back on some of what happened with Dex many years ago in Afghanistan. There are some painful memories that are going to emerge because of this and, in the end, the only thing that you can hope for is a little bit of healing. It’s often just hard to find it when emotions are high and you’re going to be seeing a difficult case at the center of this story. For those of you, though, who are wanting some rich character development and an opportunity to see Smulders shine, this should prove to be your hour.

For some more information now, check out the full Stumptown episode 16 synopsis courtesy of ABC:

Dex takes on a new case helping a mother who has lost custody of her children, which triggers parallels to her time in Afghanistan. After memories of Afghanistan reemerge, Dex spirals and must face the reasons behind Benny’s death. Back at The Bad Alibi, Grey and Tookie coach Ansel on how to ask a girl out on a date.

There’s no specific word as of yet on episodes beyond this, but rest assured that this is not the end of the drama’s first season. More will be coming!

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Stumptown right now

Are you bummed that Stumptown is not on the air tonight?

What do you want to see from the future of the series in general? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember here to stick around for some other assorted news. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







