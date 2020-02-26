Grey’s Anatomy season 16 spoilers: Who is Tess Desmond?







Curious to learn about someone new within the Grey’s Anatomy world today? Well, let’s introduce you to Tess Desmond!

According to a new report from Entertainment Weekly, Beanie Feldstein of Booksmart fame is going to be appearing as the latest intern within the world of the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. There isn’t a whole lot of word out there about her character at the moment, but she’s going to be spending a little bit of time with Richard Webber. She has an interesting perspective on the world, and while we wondered if she was a carryover from Pac-North, the fact that Webber doesn’t really know her seems to be an indicator that the answer to that is no.

There isn’t a good sense at the moment as to how long we’ll see Feldstein appear within the Grey’s Anatomy world — it’s possible that this is just a brief role meant to get some attention to the show. Or, maybe we’ll see her here and there through the remainder of the season. Grey’s Anatomy is in a state of somewhat-transition with its cast. Remember that Justin Chambers recently departed the series and his role of Alex, and we’re still befuddled as to what the writers are going to do following that. We’ve seen already one new addition in Dr. Adler, who was brought in at Dr. DeLuca’s request. Yet, there is no clear indication as to how long he’s going to be staying put at the moment.

In the end, we’ll see what happens with Tess the character come tomorrow…

What do you want to see when it comes to Tess Desmond on Grey's Anatomy season 16?

